FindYourDomain to Sell Auctions.com and Other Premium Domains at NamesCon

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2015 --FindYourDomain.com, a top brokerage for high-end domain names, has announced that it will be offering 30 premium domain names, led by Auction.com, Census.com, and a collection of never-been-released .xyz domains at the RightOfTheDot Premium Live and Online Domain Auction at Namescon. The live auction is open to the public and it will run January 13, 2015 at 4:30PM until 7:30PM PST at the Tropicana Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. You may either bid live at the auction or online by going to Snapnames.com and entering into the RightOfTheDot Premium Online Auction. In order to participate in the bidding, you must sign up for a free SnapNames account.



Of the premium domains that FindYourDomain.com will be offering at NamesCon, less than 25% will have a reserve price. Many highly desirable .com domains such as PictureMessaging.com will be among the premium domains that will not hold a reserve, along with many memorable one word .net, .org and .xyz domains. Buyers will have the rare opportunity to acquire highly desirable domain names that have never been up for auction before, such as Census.com.



Some of the premium domain names that will be featured without a reserve include:



AutoInsuranceShop.com

CompareVacuums.com

GJF.org

Location.xyz

Student.xyz

128.xyz

998.xyz

Madrid.xyz

Printers.xyz

SoundBoard.net

Quarry.net



As the number of e-commerce and auction websites consistently grows at over 10% each year, there has been an increased desire for category killer domains such as Auctions.com. As businesses try to gain an edge over the growing competition, Auctions.com will instantly provide any buiness the opportunity to enhance its online presence and attract new customers.



"Auctions.com is one of those irreplaceable assets that can set you apart from your competitors. Whether it be for real estate, cars, domains, or jewelry, Auctions.com is a perfect, versatile foundation for an authoratitive web presence." said FindYourDomain Marketing Manager Tom Salbego.



For more information on the NamesCon auction, you may visit the SnapNames Premium Auction Page.



About FindYourDomain.com

FindYourDomain.com was created in 2002 to provide companies with quality .com, .net, .org and .xyz domain names to use as corporate sites or in conjunction with web development projects. By acting as an intermediary between the seller of a domain name and the buyer, FindYourDomain.com ensures a smooth negotiation process as well as a secure and safe transaction. With over $10,000,000 in total domain name sales, FindYourDomain.com is one of the leading domain name brokerages.



