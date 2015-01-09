HTML5 Digital Magazine Maker: A New Way to Publish Fashion and Style Magazines Online

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2015 --PUB HTML5 is proud to announce the launch of their creative fashion and style magazine publishing solution. PUB HTML5 is a leading provider of HTML5 digital magazine maker that trusted by over 63,000 users worldwide. There are also newly released examples that add a fresh, fashion forward appeal for customers in the fashion and style industry. Publishers can now easily engage their customers in style branded, commerce ready digital product catalogs, look books, magazines and other online publications. Customers will be entertained by life-like 3D images, enhanced digital maps, active web links, hyperlinks and beautiful eye-catching video and images that can be shared anytime, anywhere, online or offline.



Publishers are able to take their existing magazine and create HTML5 animation flip magazines with beautiful, interactive, and rich-media effects easily, with no coding required. They can convert their PDF, MS Office and Open Office works to HTML5 and jQuery digital flip books such as magazines, catalogs, brochures, e-books, newsletters, iPad Magazines and Responsive HTML5 interactive magazines, with high quality and a stunning appeal. Designers can experience the engaging affects, dynamic designs and visual graphics their customers experience, first hand. The easy to use platform does not have highly technical or difficult software to maneuver. It is simple to use, fully customizable with a DIY approach containing a variety of pre-designed, adjustable templates that allow for custom logos, colors, navigational options, backgrounds and more.



About PUB HTML5

The ability keep customers focused and engaged in the brand and content being presented without the use of competitor ads, displays and distractions, is a powerful tool that ensures an enjoyable browsing experience for online and offline users. "Many businesses fall short in converting their potential customers due to their lack of keeping them engaged. By embedding audio hyperlinks in the background, links to web content and slideshows, and intuitive gesture controls, companies can engage their customers in ways like never before," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer at PUB HTML5. She further adds, "With our online Cloud Storage system, enhanced security protection, friendly multi-output capabilities and Google AdSense Integration, we have the capability to meet all the needs of a business simply and easily."



The new example can be delivered to PC and Mac, and will also work on most mobile devices, including iPhone, iPad, Android phones and Android tablets without the need of downloading an app.



To experience the new fashion and style publication solution example, visit http://static.pubhtml5.com/web/demo/clinique/index.html



For more designs and samples, visit http://pubhtml5.com/explore