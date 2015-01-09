Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2015 --"Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1, or HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



The latent herpes virus (HSV-2) can reactivate, and cause an inflammation of the layers lining the brain when an infected individual engages in strenuous bicycling. This condition is called aseptic meningitis. For example, Dr. Olaf Stuv and colleagues wrote in a study that herpes simplex type 2 is linked to "aseptic meningitis in the setting of heat exposure and bicycling." (1) Dr. Stuv is from the Department of Neurology and Neurotherapeutics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas in Dallas, Texas. According to the study authors, the reactivation of the latent HSV-2 may be caused by "the dual activation of mechanical and temperature receptors in dorsal root ganglia (nerves)." In other words, the physical stress of bicycling, combined with the heat generated by the exercise may cause the reactivation of the latent herpes virus, which then travels to the brain where it causes inflammation. Symptoms include: "fever, chills, stomach ache, painful headache, body aches, sensitivity to light, loss of appetite, vomiting, (and) fatigue." (See healthline.com, last reviewed on August 7, 2012) (2) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, which have a natural, antiviral formula that was shown to effectively reduce HSV symptoms in two separate post-marketing studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the family of herpes viruses, including HSV-1 and HSV-2. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with (HSV-1 or HSV-2)…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (3) The study authors also wrote that, "We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (3)



About Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin

Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinensis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



What is meningitis?



The Mayo Clinic says that "Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes (meninges) surrounding your brain and spinal cord. The swelling associated with meningitis often triggers the "hallmark" signs and symptoms of this condition, including headache, fever and a stiff neck. Most cases of meningitis in the U.S. are caused by a viral infection." (See Mayoclinic.org, from March 19, 2013) (4)



The herpes family of viruses is known to cause several different types of meningitis. In fact, meningitis.org notes that "Herpes viruses are the other common cause of viral meningitis in adolescents and adults in developed countries. Herpes viruses include the herpes simplex viruses (HSVs) and varicella zoster virus - the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles. HSVs can cause meningitis or encephalitis (inflammation of the brain itself, which is much more serious). HSV encephalitis is mainly caused by HSV-1 (which is also the cause of most cold-sores), whereas meningitis is more often caused by HSV-2 (the cause of most genital herpes). HSV viruses have been linked to Recurrent Lymphocytic Meningitis, also known as Mollaret's meningitis. It is characterised by sudden attacks of meningitis symptoms that usually last for 2-7 days and are separated by symptom free intervals lasting for weeks, months or years." (See Meningitis.org) (5)



What treatments are available for herpes infections?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (See Pharmacology & Pharmacy from September 2013) (3). There are also the natural supplements Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which have a formula that was designed to help the immune system target the herpes virus when it is in a latent form.



