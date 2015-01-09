Abnormal Mouth Growths Can Be Caused by HPV; CBCD Examines the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2015 --"Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



The HPV virus can cause abnormal growths in the mouth. These growths are painless and slowly growing masses known as oral squamous papillomas. (1) According to the Maxillofacial Center, "of the several types of papillomas, the one occurring in the mouth and oropharynx (upper throat) is almost always the squamous papilloma. It is the fourth most common oral mucosal mass … this entity was first reported as a gingival 'wart' by Tomes in 1848 and is a localized, benign HPV-induced epithelial hyperplasia." (See the Maxillofacial Center website) (2) The HPV types most associated with abnormal mouth growths include HPV-6 and HPV-11. These are types covered by the HPV vaccine. However, to help prevent infection with these types, and therefore the development of HPV caused mouth abnormal growths, an individual must be vaccinated before exposure to the virus. The vaccine will not help those who are already infected. As the Gardasil website points out, "Gardasil works best when given before there is any contact with the relevant HPV types." (See Gardasil.com) (3) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that HPV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, which have a natural, antiviral formula proven to reduce HPV symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



Click to learn more about HPV symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (4) The study authors also wrote that "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (4)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



What Causes Oral HPV Infection?



Three main causes of oral HPV infection are sexual activity, self-infection, and sharing oral products. (See the Journal of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, from August 2014) (4) In fact, Dr. Percinoto and colleagues wrote that abnormal growths in the mouth are a "sexually transmitted disease (STD) appearing most frequently as soft, pink cauliflower like growths in moist areas, such as the genitalia, mouth and other places. The disease is highly contagious, (and) can appear singly or in groups, small or large." (See BMC Research Notes, from July 2014) (5) Dr. Percinoto and colleagues are from the Aracatuba Dental School at the University of Estadual Paulista in Brazil. "Both sexes are affected equally, and the infection is usually transmitted by sexual intercourse." (5)



Additionally, the CDC notes that "some studies suggest that oral HPV may be passed on during oral sex (from mouth-to-genital or mouth-to-anus contact) or open-mouthed ("French") kissing, others have not. The likelihood of getting HPV from kissing or having oral sex with someone who has HPV is not known. We do know that partners who have been together a long time tend to share genital HPV-meaning they both may have it." (See the CDC, last updated on November 22, 2013) (6) Moreover, the CDC says that "there is no FDA-approved test to diagnose HPV in the mouth or throat. Medical and dental organizations do not recommend screening for oral HPV." (6) Thus, there is no way to know for sure if a person has an oral HPV infection unless the person develops HPV abnormal growths in the mouth.



Are there treatments available against the HPV?



"There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission." (4) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



"We recommend that individuals infected with the HPV virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR" - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Individuals interested in viewing published studies on the formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR can go here: http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=36101#.U-s9ouOSz90 and http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=44234#.U-s9w-OSz90



References:



(1) Babaji P1, Singh V2, Chaurasia VR3, Masamatti VS3, Sharma AM4. "Squamous papilloma of the hard palate." Indian J Dent. 2014 Oct;5(4):211-213.

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25565755



(2) Maxillofacialcenter.com - "Squamous Papilloma" - Introduction

http://www.maxillofacialcenter.com/BondBook/mucosa/papilloma.html



(3) Gardasil.com

http://www.gardasil.com/about-gardasil/about-gardasil/



(4) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.

http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=36101#.U-s9ouOSz90



(5) Percinoto AC, Danelon M, Crivelini MM, Cunha RF, Percinoto C1. Condyloma acuminata in the tongue and palate of a sexually abused child: a case report. BMC Res Notes. 2014 Jul 23;7:467.

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25053204



(6) CDC.org - Human papillomavirus (HPV) and Oropharyngeal Cancer - Fact Sheet. Last Updated on November 22, 2013.

cdc.gov/std/hpv/stdfact-hpvandoropharyngealcancer.htm