Normandy Catering Announces Partnership with The Tanglewood Club

Wickliffe, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2015 --Normandy Catering and Party Center, a prominent catering and food service organization in the Greater Cleveland area since 1978, is honored to announce its newest partnership with The Tanglewood Club, the historic Chagrin Falls golf and banquet destination.



The Tanglewood Banquet Director and Wedding Planner remarked, "Bringing exquisite Normandy cuisine and service to our club will elevate all of our events from weddings to parties to golf events."



The Tanglewood Club is an elite public golf venue as well as a beautiful setting for weddings, bar mitzvahs, parties, corporate events or golf outings. Normandy will provide a first-class dining experience to patrons and event attendees at The Tanglewood Club beginning January 1, 2015.



Normandy Catering, known for its perfect menus, impeccable presentation, and worry-free service, maintains a commitment to great-tasting, nutritious and often locally sourced food. Combined with Tanglewood and its fully re-decorated banquet facility and Grand Ballroom, the newly formed partnership offers guests an unparalleled event venue.



About Normandy Catering

Established in 1978, Normandy Catering has been a leader in the food service industry, serving over 100,000 meals annually. Normandy's executive chef Dave Hahner is committed to culinary excellence. Under his care, Normandy Catering creates gourmet dining options that utilize fresh, seasonal ingredients from local growers.



About The Tanglewood Club

The Tanglewood Club, located at 8745 Tanglewood Trail in Chagrin Falls, features a public championship golf course that has hosted both PGA and LPGA events. Recently, the Club underwent a $1-million renovation project that included substantial course improvements, a remodeled Grand Ballroom overlooking the golf course, and a fleet of new golf carts.



If you would like more information about Normandy Catering and their catering capabilities, or to schedule an interview with Ryan Baker, please call 440.585.5850. For information about The Tanglewood Club or to schedule and event, please call Rhoda Procuk at 440.543.3752