New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --The world's largest ice festival -- The 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival -- opens with the theme "Ice Snow Harbin, Charming China Dream" on January 5, 2015 in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin. The festival features a grand opening ceremony, fireworks display and a series of theatrical performances. As always, there will be ice and snow activities in Sun Island, the Ice and Snow Amusement World, and more venues around the ice city.



Every year, carving artists from all over the world come to Harbin to make all sorts of ice sculptures with the ice from Heilongjiang River. The ice carvings at the Ice and Snow World are internationally known as some of the most intricate examples of ice art. Visitors will be able to admire some of the most amazing and spectacular ice-sculpted masterpieces, from lavish castles, ornate temples to mystical dragons and animals. Each ice sculpture is also designed to relate to the thematic elements the festival chooses each year, allowing people to gaze on a variety of cultural references. Highlights include visiting the attractions at night, when thousands of lights in various colors illuminate the sculptures, creating a spectacle of fantasy and magic.



About The 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival

The grand festival attracts millions of tourists every year, which creates a big market for Chinese inbound tourism. Chinese travel agencies don't want to miss this great opportunity. For example, LVPAD.COM is offering several tour packages to fit travelers' needs. -- The "5 Days Winter Rime Tour" will take tourists to Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces to experience skiing and hiking within a beautiful rime fog environment. The "5 Days Skiing Tour" allows tourists to hike from Dongsheng Forest to Snow Country and ski the Yabuli Tourist Resort. The "7 Days Deluxe Winter Tour" covers the top attractions with beautiful scenery, such as Stalin Park, Siberian Tiger Park, Ice And Snow World, Yabuli Ski Resort, and Saint Sofia Church, along with plenty of fun snow activities.



The festival lasts till February 25, but might be able to impact longer on Chinese inbound tourism.