Syphilis Sores or Herpes Sores? CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Many people do not know the difference between syphilis and genital herpes. However, although syphilis can sometimes be confused with other diseases, herpes is readily identifiable. Dr. Jennifer Klein and colleagues wrote in a study that "Syphilis is caused by infection with the spirochetal bacterium Treponema pallidum (T pallidum). It is generally considered a sexually transmitted infection (STI)." (See The Journal for Nurse Practioners, from January 20150 (1) In other words, syphilis is caused by a bacteria. In contrast, genital herpes is caused by a virus. "Genital herpes is an STD caused by two types of viruses. The viruses are called herpes simplex type 1 and herpes simplex type 2." (See the CDC, last reviewed on January 23, 2014) (2) Additionally, although both diseases can cause sores, a syphilis sore is not painful, whereas herpes sores can be very painful. "The initial manifestation (of syphilis) is a painless ulcer known as a chancre at the site of sexual contact." (See Medicinenet.com, last reviewed October 24, 2013) (3) In stark contrast to the painless sore caused by syphilis, the genital herpes virus causes sores which, "usually appear as one or more blisters on or around the genitals, rectum or mouth. The blisters break and leave painful sores that may take weeks to heal." (2) Finally, in the Western world, it is much more likely that an individual will be infected with the genital herpes virus than with syphilis.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with HSV-1 or HSV-2, which cause genital herpes take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. These natural antiviral supplements have a formula that was designed to help the immune system target the latent form of the herpes virus.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the family of herpes viruses, including HSV-1 and HSV-2. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with (HSV-1 or HSV-2)…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (4) The study authors also wrote that, "We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (4)



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinensis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



It is important to realize that although syphilis rates are declining in the United States, they remain constant, or are actually rising in certain populations. Study authors wrote that "although syphilis is generally considered to be largely eradicated in the United States, incidence of the disease remains quite high in certain populations … syphilis has many nonspecific signs and symptoms that may be overlooked by the uninitiated nurse practitioner (NP), or may simply be indistinguishable from other more common diseases. Regrettably, undiagnosed and untreated syphilis may lead to life-threatening complications such as hepatitis, stroke, and nervous system damage … gay men, bisexual men, and other men who have sex with men (MSM) are at highest risk for syphilis infection. Other significant risk factors include concomitant HIV infection or other STI, use of illicit drugs during sex, poverty, and trading sex for drugs or money." (1)



Genital herpes rates, on the other hand, have largely remained the same over the past 30 years…despite heavy use of the drug, acyclovir. In fact officials from the pharmaceutical company Vical recently stated that, "High unmet medical needs exist for new treatments because existing treatments of acyclovir-based antivirals can temporarily reduce but not eliminate genital herpes, viral shedding, and transmission; these drugs have not appreciably impacted HSV-2 seroprevalence rates despite over 30 years of usage." (See stockhouse.com from October 8, 2014.) (5)



Is syphilis curable?



Yes. "Syphilis is curable with proper antibiotic treatment." (3)



What treatments are available for herpes infections?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (4). There are also the natural supplements Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which were shown to reduce herpes symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



"We recommend that any individual that develops a sore on their genitals see a doctor. Additionally, individuals infected with the herpes virus should take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Interested individuals can view the studies published on these natural antiviral products here:



