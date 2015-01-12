EBV, Mono, and Hepatitis? CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --"Infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Studies show that the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) sometimes causes hepatitis during episodes of infectious mononucleosis. (1) Hepatitis is a medical condition defined by the inflammation of the liver, which over time can lead to a disease called cirrhosis of the liver, and liver failure. Dr. LJ Vine and colleagues wrote in another study that "abnormal liver blood tests are common in Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection …." (See Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, from 2012) (2) Dr. Vine also wrote that EBV should always be considered a cause for otherwise unexplained hepatitis. Dr. Vine is from the Cornwall Gastrointestinal Unit at the Royal Cornwall Hospital Truro in the UK.



Studies point out that "humans are the only source of EBV and the virus has a worldwide distribution, with seropositivity rates of 90% among adults." (1) In other words, almost everyone is infected with EBV. The CBCD therefore recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to help the immune system target the virus in its latent form.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes family of viruses. The Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) is a member of the herpes family. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the EBV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (3) The study authors also wrote that, "We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Scientists wrote in yet another study that "in seven of 68 liver biopsies with the diagnosis 'liver disease of unknown aetiology' (unknown cause) EBV genome in the tissue was demonstrated … EBV hepatitis should be taken into consideration in case of typical histopathological changes and a positive DNA PCR of liver biopsy. Serological confirmation of the diagnosis is inevitable." (See the Journal of Hepatology, from May 2006) (4) That is, in about ten percent of cases of liver disease with an unknown cause, the study found EBV DNA in the liver.



According to WebMD, symptoms of hepatitis include "loss of appetite, fatigue, mild fever, muscle or joint aches, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain … dark urine, light-colored stools, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes), generalized itching, altered mental state, stupor, or coma, (and) internal bleeding. (See WebMD.com, last reviewed on March 30, 2014) (5)



Are there any drugs or remedies that can reduce EBV symptoms?



"A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans." (3). In contrast, the formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was shown to reduce EBV symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies.



Novirin shares the same formula as Gene-Eden-VIR. The difference between the two is that Novirin has higher quality, more expensive ingredients. The Novirin/Gene-Eden-VIR formula was tested in two post-marketing clinical studies published in September 2013 and March 2014, respectively, in the peer reviewed medical journal Pharmacy & Pharmacology (3).



