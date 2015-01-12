Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --Strategic marketing, advertising, and public relations agency Bryant Brown Healthcare recently helped the Los Angeles-based School of Visual Arts and Humanities develop a series of health initiatives targeting the population of Koreatown, the most densely populated district of LA, with more than one-third of the residents of Asian descent and more than one-half of Latino descent.



Bob Brown, a partner in Bryant Brown Healthcare, joined classes to help students conceive and develop their campaigns. Students formed teams, each focusing on a specific health issue present in the community, including diabetes, asthma, Chlamydia, and HIV. In their research and development process, students combined the curriculum from each of their core areas of study: Math, Science, History, English, and Art.



Components of the campaigns include multilingual posters for display in schools, and at transit stops, health clinics, physician offices, markets, and other sites in the community. Students designed and silkscreen printed their posters.



The school's campus is located on the 24-acre Ambassador Hotel complex, the site of Robert F. Kennedy's primary election victory speech and assassination in 1968. In addition to Bryant Brown Healthcare, the school's community partners include Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, Otis College of Art and Design, Shakespeare Festival LA, and USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.



Bryant Brown Healthcare joined the initiative at the invitation of the Work-Based Learning Coordinator for the School of Visual Arts and Humanities Leigh Wenstad. States Leigh, "It is invaluable to have industry experts such as Bryant Brown Healthcare bring their real-world expertise and experience to our programs."



Adds agency partner Bob Brown, "It is an honor and a pleasure to be part of the process. Our team was energized by the intelligence, enthusiasm, and creativity of the school's students, faculty, and staff."



For more information about the activities of Bryant Brown Healthcare in community health issues and in development of communications for pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, health technology firms, hospitals, and advocacy organizations, visit http://www.bryantbrown.com or call Bob Brown at (310) 406-2460, extension 101.



