PUB HTML5 Introduces a New Digital Catalog Solution for Its jQuery Flipbook Software

PUB HTML5 is thrilled to announce the introduction of their product catalog solution through case studies that have just been released. With the jQuery flipbook software by PUB HTML5, businesses now have the opportunity to create superb, exciting digital catalog publications that can be sent to nearly any device. This phenomenal platform can convert PDF, Open Office, and MS office documents into stunning responsive & jQuery page flip book plugins that are rich, interactive, and attractive. Product catalogs that are created with other platforms are typically overflowing with product titles and static images, so the user experience is not the best. PUB HTML5 takes all of this away, to produce visually appealing digital catalogs that are easy to view, informative, and interactive to engage customers.



The fact of the matter is that internet savvy shoppers want a shoppable experience that is easy and fun. No coding knowledge is necessary with PUB HTML5, so companies can provide their customers with clear and concise information about the products they have available. From a general product overview to specific product details, dynamic effects, purchasing channels and more, information can be presented in an easy to read way that will significantly enhance customer experiences. PUB HTML5 was clearly designed with publishers, retailers, and marketing specialists in mind. E-Commerce is a booming industry, and businesses simply must stay on top in order to surpass their competitors. PUB HTML5 is packed full of powerful features that will enable businesses to gain and retain customers and to significantly increase profits as well. The platform offers over 150 options to customize digital catalogs, and it includes dynamic media management features, HTML5 animation capabilities, advanced technology, user friendly management tools, and so much more.



To register for a free account, or to get additional information about PUB HTML5, visit http://pubhtml5.com/.