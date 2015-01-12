Aging Makes HPV Clearance Harder, CBCD Reviews a Report

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --"Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Research shows that the immune system of men aged 45 or older takes longer to clear the HPV-16 virus, an oral cancer causing strain of the human papillomavirus, than in younger men. The difference can be a year or more. "Infections in men older than 45 all lasted one year or more. By contrast, just half the infections among men 31 to 44 years persisted for one year or longer. And none of the infections detected among men 18 to 31 years lasted for a year." The study sample size was 1,600 men. (1) Study author Christine Pierce Campbell wrote that "Our results show that some oral HPV16 infections persist in men for four years or more and that persistence seemed to increase with age." (1) Dr. Campbell is from the department of Cancer Epidemiology and Center for Infection Research in Cancer at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla. These results are consistent with other studies, which showed that the efficiency of the immune system declines with age. "For example, there is a general consensus that declines in immune function with age make the elderly more susceptible to infectious agents, such as influenza, with increasing morbidity and mortality." (See Current Opinion in Immunology, from August 2009.) (2)



Based on the above research, the Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that men concerned about the decline in their immune system take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. These natural supplements have a formula that was designed to help the immune system target the latent (chronic) HPV virus.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (3) The study authors also wrote that "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (3)



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Campbell and colleagues also wrote that "Oral HPV16 is the HPV type most commonly found in HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancers, which have been increasing in incidence recently in the United States … we don't know how long oral HPV infection must persist to increase risk for head and neck cancer," she added, "but we assume it would be similar to cervical infection, where it is generally believed that infections persisting beyond two years greatly increase the risk of developing cervical cancer." (1)



The CDC notes that "some studies suggest that oral HPV may be passed on during oral sex (from mouth-to-genital or mouth-to-anus contact) or open-mouthed ("French") kissing, others have not. The likelihood of getting HPV from kissing or having oral sex with someone who has HPV is not known. We do know that partners who have been together a long time tend to share genital HPV-meaning they both may have it." (See the CDC, last updated on November 22, 2013) (4) Additionally, the CDC says that "there is no FDA-approved test to diagnose HPV in the mouth or throat. Medical and dental organizations do not recommend screening for oral HPV." Thus, there is no way to know for sure if a person has an oral HPV infection unless the person develops warts in the mouth, or in some cases, oral cancer.



Are there treatments available against the HPV?



"There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission." (3) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=36101#.U-s9ouOSz90 and http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=44234#.U-s9w-OSz90



