Di Moda Salons Get's National Recognition and Redesigns Website

Westerville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --Di Moda Salons, which means Trendy in Italian, has managed to stand out from the other Columbus Ohio hair salons, by being named Ohio's best salon for hottest look and freshest styles, by the renowned Sophisticate's Hairstyle Guide Magazine. Moreover, this hair salon has also redesigned its website and made it easier to navigate, feature-rich as well as user-oriented, and the company that handled all these notable changes, was none other than Scott Marketing Services.



You can visit their website at http://scottmarketingservices.com



Di Moda Salons is committed to reinventing and redefining itself, in order to keep up with the ever-changing trends in the hair care industry. Owned by Tekelia and Curtis, Di Moda Salons is a high-end salon that takes pride in offering affordable, professional and trendy hairstyling services, for all customers who want to take their current look to the next level. Curtis is a well-traveled hairstylist with a solid background in the industry, and with extensive training in Tony and Guy, Aveda, L'Oreal Professionnel as well as Vidal Sassoon, while Tekelia has in-depth experience with a wealth of international contractors. In addition to this, Tekelia is also highly experienced in managing companies, thus managing the corporate direction of Di Moda Salons.



An Overview Of The Services Provided At Di Moda Salons



Di Moda Salons prides itself in being a one-stop salon for all of its clients' beauty needs. Even though the salon specializes primarily in hair services for men, women and children, from hair cleansing, styling and cutting to hair coloring (partial highlights and full highlights), hair bundles as well as hair extensions, the salon also provides a wealth of other high quality services. Waxing services (eyebrow, lip and chin waxing) are also provided, along with makeup services for any special event where clients want to get a Red Carpet look.



About Di Moda Salons

Di Moda Salons also works with professional cosmotologists who specialize in eyelash coloring and application, such as individual or strip lash applications. Lastly, the salon offers sunless tanning services for those who want to look their best even during the cold season: both custom sunless tanning and group tanning sessions are available, and discounts may apply depending on the package.



Clients Can Book Appointments Quickly And Effortlessly With The Newly Released Application



Another aspect Di Moda Salons takes great pride in, is its latest application for mobile devices that allows clients to book appointments quickly and effortlessly, through their smartphone. This application is designed to help clients save a lot of time and trouble, and to reduce the workflow at the reception, at the same time. With this simple and useful application, clients have full control over their appointments, as they can book and edit them at any time.



A Place Where Clients Can Truly Feel Like Home



In addition to the wide array of professional, tailored hairstyling services, another aspect that adds to the popularity of the Di Moda Salons, is the fact that all clients are treated as friends, not as clients. Tekelia and Curtis always make sure that their clients truly feel like home: welcoming, friendly, warm and comfortable, this salon is a place where clients can redefine their look, treat themselves to a change designed to improve their appearance and benefit from personalized hair care and styling services of the highest quality. The hairstylists at Di Moda Salons always take into account the client's preferences and physical traits, in order to come up with a hairstyle that best compliments their entire look.



Further details about the hair care and styling services provided at Di Moda Salons can be found on their official website, at http://dimodasalons.com