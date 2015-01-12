The Mom's Choice Awards Names Gollywood, Here I Come! Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) has named Gollywood, Here I Come! as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.



"We are thrilled to earn the Mom's Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval," says author Terry John Barto "We know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families. What is especially important to us as a company, is that the Mom's Choice Awards Team views us as part of the MCA family—not just "yesterday's award cycle." Thanks to the MCA Support Team, Gollywood, Here I Come! will have lifelong marketing and promotional support—helping us get Gollywood, Here I Come! to the people who value it the most.



To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.



"Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."



With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of Gollywood, Here I Come! will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals and nonprofit organizations.



About Tjb Kids

At Tjb Kids, we love dreaming! With one condition: be ready to laugh. A young turkey likes to sing, dance and act in Gollywood, Here I Come! And coming soon, a dragon wants to tell jokes in Nickerbacher, The Funniest Dragon. All told through captivating, fun stories.



The company's website at tjbkids.com contains additional information.



Information about Gollywood, Here I Come! and where to purchase it can be found at gollywoodhereicome.com



About the Mom's Choice Awards®

The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children and families. Products and services bearing the company's mother-and-child Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval have earned the MCA distinction for helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually; being morally sound and promote good will; and are inspirational and uplifting.



The MCA program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 40 countries.



In addition to being a best-in-class company for the awards industry, the Mom's Choice Awards provides collaborative lifetime marketing and promotional support to its Honorees. The company has invested heavily in creating educational, marketing and event opportunities to help Honorees and Distinguished Alumni reach their key markets effectively.



Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.



Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: MomsChoiceAwards.com