Virginia Beach Firm Named International Marcom Award Winner

Virginia Beach, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --The KPN Group / Kevin Makes Sense™ announced today that it has been awarded seven 2014 International MarCom awards. The awards recognize outstanding creative achievement by marketing and communication professionals. There were over 6,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries in the 2014 competition.



"For a firm that never really enters our work in competitions, I was unbelievably proud when the winners were announced", founder and owner Kevin Neff said. "Proud of my team, proud of their efforts, and most importantly, proud of the work we have done for our clients, which at the end of the day is what is most important".



MarCom entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. The competition has grown to perhaps the largest of its kind in the world. A look at the winners shows a range in size from individual communicators to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies. The competition is so well respected in the industry that national public relations organizations, local ad clubs, and local business communicator chapters are entrants.



