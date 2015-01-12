Gia Coppola Takes the Third Spot on Fashion Film Network's WEEKLY TOP 10 Ranking

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --Gia Coppola's directorial skills are not the only thing that's utilized in her latest short taking the #3 spot, but her Los Angeles home is as well. The famed director captured Alexa Chung performing a rendition of Stevie Nick's 90s hit "Blue Denim". Seeing as the English model has thrown a karaoke-themed birthday party in the past, we're not surprised.



Tomek Baginski's animated short "Out of this World" has managed to maintain it's place on the list for 12 weeks now. The film's success can most likely be attributed to the fact that Nike is valued at $19 billion, making it the most valuable brand among sports business.



Just beneath "Out of this World", at #6, is Christopher Bailey's "From London with Love". If there's anything that's going to pull on consumers heart strings, It's a cinematic musical starring a dancing Romeo Beckham. Smart move Burberry, smart move.



This week we bid farewell to the magic of Christmas in Dior's exclusive peek at their "Enchanted Factory" after 6 weeks on the list. The French fashion label's charming short just couldn't compete with the ranking's other big name films..



1 First Kiss - Tatia Pilieva

2 The One That I Want - Baz Luhrmann

3 Blue Denim - Gia Coppola

4 Reincarnation - Karl Lagerfeld

5 Out of this World - Tomek Baginski

6 From London with Lov e - Christopher Bailey

7 Dolce & Gabbana - Domenico Dolce

8 Kendall Jenner: Girl on Film - Ben Toms

9 Magical Holidays - Johan Renck

10 A Brave New Love - Amer Chadha-Patel



The WEEKLY TOP 10 RANKING is determined by a propriety system that utilizes publicly available data in a weighted average of prime indicators.



