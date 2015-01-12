Online Trading and Financial Education Firm Unveils New Trading Technique

Wixom, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --Financial education and trade alert software provider, Profits Run, has developed a new trading method ideal for those who wish to manage risk while trading on a shorter time frame. Many traders do not have all-day access to online trading information, some have families, others have jobs or are traveling consistently, and they don't have the luxury to sit in front of their screens to watch the markets all day. Profits Run has unveiled a new technique that is perfect for those busy traders who make most of their moves after the markets have closed.



The new Profit Pipeline Trade Alert Software utilizes the method of swing trading, a quick and low-risk technique to manage trades during quiet market hours, minimizing effort and interruption on time with family, friends, and work. Bill Poulos, founder and CEO of Profits Run, developed this method after watching traders continually use their precious, limited time to take unmitigated risks and make unnecessary moves, increasing their overall stress, minimizing profits, and finishing the day unsatisfied with their trades. Bill's method can dramatically reduce trading time, using only 10 minutes a night, as well as reduce stress, all with properly managed risk and by placing well-informed, analyzed trades.



When new students enroll in the Profit Pipeline system, they are shown an introductory video that explains the benefits of smart, quick trading outside market hours, as well as a complete breakdown of how the program works. The system also includes the Profit Pipeline Trade Alert Software and access to the Members Website, where Bill unveils bonus training modules, to keep traders freshly informed of the nuances and developments of this new system.



Profits Run (www.profitsrun.com) is an online resource for traders looking for enhanced financial education tools, online trade alert software to help manage their accounts with accuracy and agility, and personal investment coaching from some of the brightest minds in the financial industry. To learn more about Profits Run and sign up to be a part of the Profit Pipeline program, visit them online at www.marketmastery.com/profitpipeline.