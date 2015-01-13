PUB HTML5 Rejects Price Increase for Flip Book Creator for Year 2015

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2015 --PUB HTML5 announces that it will continue to provide no-cost flip book creator to the public in light of rumors of possible price increases. The announcement was delivered by Jason Chen, Chief Technology Officer for PUB HTML5, in a recent interview.



"With digital publishing gaining worldwide attention, the demand for easy to use and code-free flipbook programs is also increasing. And this is exactly what we at PUB HTML 5 offer. As such, companies like us have been faced with dilemmas of possible price increase. However, we wanted to make sure that we leave a space open for our customers and potential clients to try out what we can offer. After all, there is a great chance that customers will get to love our product and proceed to more premium features," said Chen.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML 5 currently offers 100% free services on free accounts, complete with basic publishing features and use of the company's Flip book creator. Users on free accounts can also take advantage of auto playing mode features and easy social share options. There is also a handful of customization involved for free accounts, including ability to customize background colors or background images, and free pre-designed jQuery flip book templates.



Paid features are also available for interested customers who would like to take advantage of extended features. The features present advanced functionality and use of the software, inclusive of, but not limited to creation of advertising banners, flipbook plugins for WordPress sites, FTP uploads, and more.



"We currently offer plans from as low as $9.99 per month, which is very ideal for self-starting publishers. However, we also offer a permanent plan, which is very ideal for larger publishing companies. The features on this permanent enterprise plan are close to unlimited and it costs only $799 for a one-time payment," added Chen.



With the plan to eliminate possible price increases, Chen, strongly believes that they can achieve majority of their company goals this 2015. Goals include: gaining a bigger following for their digital publishing services, expanding extent of product placement, and, increasing brand awareness.