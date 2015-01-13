PUB HTML5 Flipbook Publishing Platform Brings Digital Publishing to a New Level

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2015 --Publishers looking to greatly strengthen their digital publishing model for 2015 should look no further than PUB HTML5. Designed for all industries and any application, PUB HTML5 flipbook publishing platform is the ideal choice for publishers seeking to quickly publish and distribute highly engaging documents converted from PDF.



Developed based on the latest HTML5, JavaScript, and CSS3 technology, PUB HTML5 can turn ordinary PDF files into beautiful interactive publications that closely resemble traditional print magazines.



"PUB HTML5 has completely revolutionized online digital publishing," Jason Chen, chief technology officer at PUB HTML5, says. "From the very beginning, our goal has always been to create and share a platform so intuitive and so robust, publishers wouldn't even consider publishing somewhere else. We are extremely encouraged by the positive response to our platform so far, and look forward to improving it even more in the near future."



Publishing on PUB HTML5 flipbook publishing platform is simple, fast and free. Once a PDF is uploaded, users can quickly and easily add interactive features through point-and-click editing. Documents published through PUB HTML5 are readable on nearly all mobile devices, including the Apple iPhone, iPad, as well as Android phones and tablets.



Once completed, publishers can decide how to distribute their publication, implementing it into a subscription-based model or through simple, one-time sharing. The viewer can also be embedded into any web page, giving publishers full control of where and how the publication is viewed. Wordpress and Joomla bloggers can even publish JavaScript digital publication plugins and integrate the books into their web pages without any hassle.



Currently, more than 65,000 brands, such as Louis Vuitton, H&M, VizMedia, and Marvel, are using PUB HTML5 to engage readers in new and exciting ways. The software drastically improves their businesses through saving mailing and printing costs, and gathering valuable user data in real time.



Offering an astounding array of free and premium support features, PUB HTML5 is a no-risk, immensely powerful solution to growing businesses with superior digital publications. To learn more about pricing options and see all the features offered by PUB HTML5, visit http://pubhtml5.com/pricing.php.



To learn more about PUB HTML5, its services, features, and their mission, visit their website at http://pubhtml5.com/