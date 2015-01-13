Web-Designer and Pasarbella Working Together on Joint Marketing Campaign

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2015 --A Singapore web design company is working together with Pasarbella on developing a marketing campaign for the latter party.



With the sharp rise in digital marketing platforms, Pasarbella felt the need to enlist the help of a professional web design agency in order to give their online image a digital makeover.



Pasarbella is the first of its kind in Singapore and is essentially a grocery-shopping destination styled after the renowned farmers markets found in European countries. Originally established in late 2012, the owners felt that after two years of operations and building a reputation amongst locals, it was time to give their website a face lift.



A spokesperson of the company said: "We felt the need to keep our website engaging and informative for our online visitors. With the amount of smart devices and tablets out there now, it was a good way to reach out to our customers who are always on-the-go and connect with them on a personal level."



With a portfolio of clients coming from a diverse range of industries and business sectors, Pasarbella feels that Web-Designer has the experience and expertise to deliver what is required.



"This opportunity to work with Pasarbella presented itself only because of the hard work put in by our team in delivering only quality web design and web development services to our clients." Said a spokesperson of the Singapore web design company.



Web-Designer Singapore also stated that they observed an increasing trend in clients requesting for websites that allowed for more interactivity from the user's point of view. In an online marketplace saturated with e-commerce sites offering a multitude of services and products, it is important to differentiate oneself from competitors.



The Singapore web design firm has always stood firm in the belief that all businesses should have an equal opportunity to present what they have to offer to audiences online. With the help of the government PIC grant, Web-Designer Singapore has been able to help even more local companies grow their business through the setting up of a website.



