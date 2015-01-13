Free Software for Schools and Universities: Time-Limited Giveaway by Freemake

Victoria, Mahe -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2015 --WHO: Freemake, a developer of free Windows software and iOS apps.



WHAT: Freemake Video Converter Business Version ($50) is going to be granted for free to all educational institutions: schools, colleages, universities, etc.



INFO: Freemake Video Converter is a popular free multimedia software with 200 million installations worldwide.



It provides a lot of options useful for teachers and students:



* video conversion between 300+ formats and 100+ devices;

* DVD and Blu-ray burning and ripping (non-protected);

* online video conversion to popular video formats, devices and MP3;

* slideshow making and fast upload to YouTube;

* video cutting, rotation, merging.



Besides this core Freemake Video Converter functionality, the Business Version offers:



* commercial license for any needs;



* advanced DVD menus, black bars auto-removal, project backup options and subtitles management options;



* no advertising;

* no logo watermark on resulted videos.



WHERE: In the USA only. For getting a free version of Freemake Video Converter Business please send a request to submit@freemake.com with the following information:



* your educational institution name and address;



* contact person full name and position.



WHEN: The giveaway will be started on January 19, 2015 and will last for 1 month, till February 18th, 2015.



About Freemake.com

Freemake.com believes education is the cornerstone to building bright futures and strong society. The company is concerned with lack of free quality software for educational institutions and high price for professional tools. Therefore, Freemake.com decided to support schools, colleges and universities by provides their Business Version of Freemake Video Converter. The company hopes that the software will help improve many educational processes and increase new skill levels.