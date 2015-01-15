iPad Digital Publishing Software Now Makes Publications Compatible to Mobile Devices Perfectly

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Hong Kong based Software Company PUB HTML5 specializes in HTML5 online publishing technology. It now provides modern digital publishers with iPad digital publishing software, allowing them to enhance the mobile marketing with limited budgets.



The new software solution, developed in line with consumer behavior in this mobile era, now enables users to create fresh digital content from ordinary PDF files, making all forms of digital content mobile and tablet ready.



The distribution of digital publications on iPads or tablets has taken off in recent years and for many publications, it is now a key part of their marketing strategy. To take an example, App stores are well populated with successful magazine titles.



The PUB HTML5 platform and software offer users rich features, allowing them to design a variety of publications including mobile friendly PDF to iPad magazines, e-books, brochures, albums, reports, etc.



PUB HTML5's Chief Technology Officer, Jason Chen, says that "the solution is one of the hottest to be launched in the last 12 months. More and more people are reading on the move - using their tablets and smart phones. We are in a mobile era."



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is available for both PC and Mac users. It can create digital publication that looks great on all mobile and tablet devices operating on iOS, Android and Win8. It is fully customizable and its library of templates makes creating elegant digital interactive publications simple and quick.



The HTML5 publishing specialists work with over 65,000 publishers internationally and bring brands such as Boden and Clinique to life with their flip book style publications, which can be accessed both on and off line.



The company offers both free and premium services, giving users the opportunity to try before they buy. PUB HTML5 also claims that the software is so simple to use that anyone can create a flip page, interactive publication within minutes by simply uploading a PDF to the website.