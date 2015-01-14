New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2015 --The drama "The Empress of China," also known as the Saga of Wu Zetian, has recently drawn great attention from both the Chinese audience and foreign tourists interested in China. Wu Zetian is known as the only woman who ever sat on China's imperial throne. This is not the only drama about Wu Zeitan that has successfully seized people's appetite. In fact, there have been plenty of films and television shows broadcasted about Wu Zetian in China.



Wu Zetian has been the subject of a wide variety of books, films, television shows and video games globally. For example, a novel entitled "The Walking Boy" by Lydia Kwa was published in Canada in 2005. Another biographical novel about Wu Zetian's life, originally written in French and titled "Impératrice," has been translated into English, Japanese and German. Additionally, the TV drama "Dae Jo Yeong" was produced in Korea in 2006.



Wu Zetian's character has certainly captured China's imagination, which in turn intrigued many foreign tourists. In a travel journal at LVPAD.COM LVPAD.COM, traveller Daphne asked the question, "What happened to the outstanding empress Wu Zetian in Chinese history?" Daphne considered Wu Zetian as "the most remarkable, influential and mysterious women in Chinese history", which might be a general impression of Wu Zetian for most foreigners.



About Wu Zetian

Wu Zetian ruled the empire for over half a century during the self-proclaimed "Zhou dynasty" and proved to be a very competent monarch. Because the Zhou dynasty ultimately became a chapter in the much lengthier Tang dynasty that preceded and followed it, most people believe that Wu Zetian contributed to the prosperity of Tang dynasty. She revised the imperial examination system in order to allow talented people to work their way up in the social hierarchy despite a lowly birth.



In addition, she held agriculture in great account, reduced taxes, and encouraged population growth, all of which led to economy prosperity. However, Wu Zetian's historical legacy is not filled solely with admiration for her abilities in governing the country, but also with criticism for her ruthless actions in seizing imperial power. Much like other ruthless dictators, she removed or murdered people who opposed her in her journey to the height of power.



Wu Zetian herself seems to have predicted the controversy that surrounds her legacy. According to her instructions, she was laid to rest in a tomb with no inscription – her way of allowing her legacy to be written by history.