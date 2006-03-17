Enterprise 21 ERP Software Offers 1300 views with Decision Support System

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2006 -- According to Rebecca Gill, Vice-President with Technology Group International, “Because of its design, Enterprise DSS provides unmatched ease of use. Users simply chose from a list of filters (data selection criteria) base upon organizational, product, customer, geography, or time and then "drag" the appropriate filter combinations onto the desired report,” Gill notes that, “TGI closes the loop on information delivery with Enterprise DSS. Enterprise DSS is a Decision Support System that is integrated with TGI’s Enterprise 21 ERP software package.”



Enterprise DSS provides over 1300 views into the Enterprise 21 data. The information is presented in various chart and columnar formatted "views".



Enterprise DSS runs in a windows compliant graphical, client-server environment, and consists of three primary components:



• A Data Warehouse, which is seamlessly integrated into the Enterprise 21 ERP software system

• A Metadata (or data about data) interface which acts as the link from the warehouse and the conceptual business framework to the DSS application

• A powerful Windows compliant DSS engine



By clicking on the output format icon, the user can easily control the format in which data are presented. Data can be viewed in graphical, chart, map, or alert (management by exception reporting) presentations methodologies. Data are easily exported to a variety of Windows-compliant word processing and spreadsheet packages. Enterprise DSS offers sophisticated drill-down, alert, and report stacking functionality. The client organization's product, organizational, and marketing structures are automatically embedded into Enterprise DSS, offering a tailored, ready-to-use Decision Support System. Unlike traditional Executive Information Systems, Enterprise DSS is geared towards providing information to multiple management levels and insures that user’s at all organizational levels see the same information.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

http://www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

rgill@tgiltd.com

800-837-0028





