PUB HTML5 Announces a Half-Price Discount on Its JavaScript Flipbook Software for Education

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --PUB HTML5 began in 2009 in Hong Kong and is now trusted by over 65,000 publishers around the world. With PUB HTML5 JavaScript flipbook software one can quickly and easily convert PDF files into magazines, newspapers and brochures. PUB HTML5 can also convert Microsoft Word and Open Office documents into interactive flipbooks, which are compatible with all platforms including PC, Mac, and mobile devices including the iPad, the iPhone, and Android devices. PUB HTML5 makes the flipbook creation process seamless and user-friendly, providing a plethora of examples and tips on their website.



For educational professionals, the sky is the limit when it comes to everything they can do with PUB HTML5. Students in today's world are constantly bombarded with media and technology, and it is increasingly difficult to get students' attention in class. Teachers can use this software to engage students by compiling documents into cross-platform flip eBooks that their pupils can access from anywhere, even on their smartphones or through social media. PUB HTML5 also offers the option of integrating audio, video and animation into flipbooks, which is another feature that educators could use to make content engaging for their students.



PUB HTML5 also provides a perfect format for students to create original work that displays their content knowledge. Students could work as part of a team or independently to create digital newspapers, magazines, or brochures about what they are learning in class and even publish them online. Students can also use PUB HTML5's innovative ability to track with Google Analytics to see how people are interacting with the products they have created.



To get an idea of what PUB HTML5 flipbooks can look like, visit http://pubhtml5.com/explore to see examples.



School campuses have the potential to greatly benefit from PUB HTML5's capabilities as well. Using PUB HTML5 schools can save the time and expense of distributing paper brochures and newsletters, and instead create high-quality digital media to share with parents and community members. PUB HTML5 would allow school representatives to post digital media on the cloud so that parents and community members could read school communication through the platform of their choosing.



In order to receive this discount, educators should contact the PUB HTML5 support team using their academic email accounts. Alternatively, documents verifying an individual's status as a teacher or student (such as a teaching certificate or signed verification of student status) can be scanned in and sent to the support team.



The support team can be contacted with any further questions at http://pubhtml5.com/contact.php