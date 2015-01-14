Fever Blister Outbreak Can Be Triggered by Chemical Peels; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2015 --"Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1, or HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Chemical peels may trigger herpes outbreaks. A chemical peel is a treatment that smoothes the texture of the facial skin using a chemical solution. Many doctors recommend that herpes infected individuals, who wish to get a chemical peel for cosmetic reasons or due to skin conditions, should begin antiviral therapy first. This is because the procedure can reactivate the latent herpes virus (usually HSV-1) and cause an outbreak of cold sores. For example, the Mayo Clinic notes that "a chemical peel can cause a flare-up of the herpes virus - the virus that causes cold sores." (See MayoClinic.org, last reviewed on May 30, 2012) (2) Additionally, Dr. Nguyen wrote in a study that "patients with histories of herpes simplex virus infection in or near the area to be treated should receive antiviral prophylaxis (prevention treatment)." (1) Dr. Nguyen is from the San Joaquin General Hospital Department of Family Medicine in French Camp, California.



These results prompt the Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) to recommend that infected individuals who wish to get a chemical peel take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. These natural, antiviral supplements have a formula that was shown to effectively reduce HSV symptoms in two separate post-marketing studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the family of herpes viruses, including HSV-1 and HSV-2. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with (HSV-1 or HSV-2)…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (3) The study authors also wrote that, "We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (3)



About Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin

Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinensis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



"Chemical peels are a popular option for skin rejuvenation. This non-invasive cosmetic procedure is designed for patients who want to achieve a more even complexion quickly … chemical peels range in depth from very superficial to quite deep. You can choose a peel to target a wide variety of skin flaws from fine lines to acne scars. Facial peels are a popular adjunct to other cosmetic treatments including face lifts, microdermabrasion and laser resurfacing." (See aboutplasticsurgery.com) (4) However, the Mayo Clinic cautions that "a chemical peel isn't for everyone. Your doctor might caution against a chemical peel or certain types of chemical peels if you: have taken the acne medication isotretinoin (Amnesteem, others) in the past six months, have a dark complexion, have red hair and a pale, freckled complexion, have a personal history of ridged areas caused by an overgrowth of scar tissue (keloids), have abnormal skin pigmentation, have facial warts, (or) are pregnant or breast-feeding." (2) As noted above, chemical peels may also trigger a herpes virus reactivation, which can lead to an outbreak of cold sores.



What treatments are available for herpes infections?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (See Pharmacology & Pharmacy from September 2013) (3). There are also the natural supplements Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which have a formula that was designed to help the immune system target the herpes virus when it is in a latent form.



"We recommend that individuals who are planning to have a chemical peel, or other cosmetic procedure, and who are infected with the herpes virus, take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." – Greg Bennett, CBCD



