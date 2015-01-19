Basement Flood Cleanup and Restoration Is Not a DIY Job

Bensalem, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --When floods or heavy rains hit, basement flood damage and standing water can often be lingering reminders. Cleaning up after a flood, burst pipe or heavy rain is a physically demanding and challenging job.



Worse yet, if the water removal cleanup job is not done properly, you can be left with mild, mildew and even foundation problems. Basement Water removal cleanup can be an extensive job and it requires professional equipment, dryers and suction vacuums that are powerful enough to draw out all the moisture and debris that results from flooding.



Water removal cleanup requires more than simply mopping up water. In many cases, the job requires extensive work including removal of carpets and padding as well as cleaning and disinfecting the walls, flooring and furniture.



Once standing water and excessive water have been pumped, vacuumed or mopped out, industrial strength dryers or dehumidifiers must be used to completely dry out the area. As you can tell, this is a major task and taking this on yourself would be extremely stressful, expensive rental equipment would be required and the job may not be done to the necessary standards to ensure your home and family is clean, safe and dry.



Mold and mildew are frequent culprits behind asthma allergies and other health problems. It's not prudent to risk the health of your family and loved ones by taking on a water removal cleanup job on your own or even with help from friends.



Water removal and clean up jobs not done properly are an open invitation and the perfect breeding ground for harmful mold and mildew strains that can wreak havoc on your family's health. Rely on professional water removal experts to get the job done right and eliminate the health risks water, mildew and mold pose to your family.



About elitewaterdamage.com

When you experience a flood or water problem, anxiety and stress are common reactions to the situation. At elitewaterdamage.com you can get the peace of mind that you want by calling on a professional water removal and clean up crew to take care of your home. Protect your home and family by making sure your home is dry, safe and mold and mildew free by hiring the experts to handle your water removal and clean up job. Knowledgeable, experienced, fast and efficient, professional water removal cleanup crews are the pros you need when you find yourself dealing with water issues and the major task of drying them up and cleaning them out.