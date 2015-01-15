Craters & Freighters Phoenix Named Exclusive Shipping Provider for 2015 Barrett-Jackson Classic Car Auction

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Craters & Freighters Phoenix was selected to provide all of the specialty crating and shipping services for the 2015 Barrett-Jackson Classic Car Auction in Scottsdale. This marks the company's 15th year as the full service logistics provider for world's leading collector car auction.



"We are honored to be the preferred shipper for this world-class auction," said Dennis Davies, president and owner of Craters & Freighters Phoenix. "We ship Automobilia of every size to automotive enthusiasts around the world and pride ourselves in our packaging and crating of these items."



The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction is one of the nation's oldest and largest auto auctions. Established in 1971 is provides products and services to classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world. In 2014, Barrett-Jackson set records with 300,000 spectators in attendance and $113 million in sales. This year, Ron Pratte, a businessman famous for his elaborate car collection, has selected the auction to sell that collection. His pristine collection includes the only remaining 1966 Shelby Cobra Super Snake, which last sold for a world record of $5.5 million.



The quality of classic and collector cars Barrett-Jackson brings to auto auctions is simply unmatched. Craters and Freighters Phoenix brings that same commitment to professionalism and customer service to every item it ships. For more than 20 years the company has professionally packaged, crated and shipped neon and porcelain signs, restored gas pumps, vintage pedal cars, valuable pieces of Automobilia and much more.



"From custom cushioning and packaging to worldwide shipping to high value insurance coverage, we ensure the safe and timely delivery of Barrett-Jackson purchases," added Davies. "We take care of all the details so auction attendees can relax and enjoy the auction."



