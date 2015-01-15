Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --The recent, tragic alcohol-related death of Cuban-America actress Elizabeth Peña, one of the stars of ABC's Modern Family, shines a bright light onto the fast-increasing rate of alcoholism among women in America, according to Las Vegas-based Innovative Detox.



American women are drinking more than ever before, and are suffering the consequences, including alcoholism and death.



"Millions of American women struggle daily with the disease of addiction," according to Innovative Detox's CEO Dr. Lucas Furst. "Many have been battling the bottle – or the pill bottle, or both – for years. Yet they are so afraid of the stigma of alcoholism that they avoid alcohol entering traditional 28-day residential rehab programs.



"And often for good reason. Women with publicly-acknowledged drinking addiction problems risk losing their children in custody fights during a divorce, something to which men seem to be far less susceptible," Dr. Furst said. "Women find it hard to hide being away for 28 days from job, family and friends."



"A quick vacation to Las Vegas and you can come home, addiction free, with no one the wiser. In this case, it's true – what goes on in Vegas stays in Vegas."



In their new report, Innovative Detox found a significant number of problems facing women who abuse alcohol, including:



-The more wealthy and educated a woman is, the more likely she is to drink.



-The number of white, black, and Hispanic women who classified themselves as regular drinkers jumped significantly over the last two decades.



-Women are also the chief consumers of wine, drinking most of the more than 800 million gallons of wine sold in the U.S. each year.



-Women's biochemistry and average body size causes alcohol to have more of an effect.



-Women tend to produce less of an enzyme called alcohol dehydrogenase, which metabolizes alcohol before it hits the bloodstream.



-Alcohol-related deaths among women are sharply increasing, rising 13 percent over the past decade.



As reported in a recent study, anesthesia-facilitated ultra-rapid alcohol treatment programs have a significantly higher success rate than conventional rehab programs. This could serve to help offset women's anxiety over entering a long-term program with a poor success probability.



