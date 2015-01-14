Newton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2015 --Bodkin Design and Engineering LLC (BD&E), is pleased to announce the award of a Phase 2 SBIR contract with the U.S. Air Force to build a performance and evaluation measurement system that will aid in the development of adaptive engine technology based on the sustainment and lean aircraft initiative. This program is a direct result of the success of BD&E's Phase 1 efforts to demonstrate snapshot hyperspectral imagery (HSI) of hydrocarbon flames at frame rates above 400 Hz. In Phase 2, BD&E will develop a custom, multi-modal sensor system that will focus on capturing HSI at frame rates as high as 2,000 Hz in the ultraviolet (UV) and short wave infrared (SWIR) bands to enable characterization of chemical species concentrations, local fuel-to-air ratios, and fuel mix temperatures inside a gas turbine engine or augmentor.



In collaboration with the University of Tennessee Space Institute, BD&E will demonstrate all system capabilities on a J85 Turbojet test stand. The technology developed during this program will have broad applications to research involving many types of combustion chemistry, fuel efficiency, pollution reduction, and power density on turbine and diesel engines.



Andrew Bodkin, Principal at Bodkin Design and Engineering, said, "We are excited to be working with the Air Force through this SBIR grant program. By leveraging our hyperspectral imaging knowledge, we aim to develop, validate, and demonstrate next-generation jet engine technology that would not only enhance the speed, thrust, and power but also provide valuable chemometric and thermometric data."



About Bodkin Design

Bodkin Design and Engineering, LLC has been providing concept development, prototype design/build, and engineering services since 1992. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, the company serves the OEM, commercial, military, and research communities. Specializing in cutting-edge technology, BD&E has overseen the successful introduction of products ranging from miniature infrared cameras and spectrometers to heavy equipment for railroad yards.