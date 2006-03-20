Idokorro Releases Mobile Desktop and Mobile FTP for BlackBerry

Ottawa, Ontario Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2006 -- Idokorro Mobile, Inc., a leading solutions provider for mobile network management, today announced the release of Mobile Desktop version 1.0, a VNC (Virtual Network Computing) client for BlackBerry® wireless handhelds from Research In Motion (RIM ) (Nasdaq: RIMM; TSX: RIM). With Mobile Desktop for BlackBerry, users can create connections to almost any computer from a BlackBerry device, then view the screen and even control the keyboard or mouse of the remote computer. Mobile Desktop can be used to connect to practically any kind of computer including Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Solaris, Novell Netware, QNX, OS/2 and many more.



Mobile Desktop lets users troubleshoot issues on remote computers, access files back at the office, provide remote support, or access any application that is traditionally used on a desktop computer, all from their BlackBerry devices.



Today Idokorro also announced the launch of Mobile FTP, an application for BlackBerry wireless handhelds that allows users to access and manage files and folders on remote file servers. For example, web developers can use Mobile FTP to connect to remote web servers and edit web pages or deploy sites from their BlackBerry device. The ability to manage files easily and quickly from a BlackBerry device extends the value of a company’s technical resources and increases service responsiveness while reducing costs.



"Mobile Desktop is an entirely new breed of mobile application, allowing anyone with a BlackBerry device to access any computer or application from anywhere," says Paul Dumais, CTO of Idokorro Mobile. "Mobile FTP’s intuitive interface makes it easy to edit and manage files from almost anywhere. The initial reaction from our partners and customers has been extremely positive. Mobile Desktop and Mobile FTP clearly enhance our already very popular suite of proven applications for mobile network management."



“BlackBerry is the leading wireless platform for organizations extending their corporate data applications to mobile employees,” said Jeff McDowell, Director, Alliances at Research In Motion. “We are excited to work with Idokorro to help bring these enhanced remote desktop capabilities to the BlackBerry platform.”



Johnson Smith Company uses Blackberry 7520™ devices with BlackBerry Enterprise Server™ and Idokorro Mobile Admin, Mobile SSH and now Mobile Desktop to support its wireless environment. “The tools are unmatched and have enhanced our productivity and response time supporting critical business operations. Now with the addition of Mobile Desktop we are able to connect with, manage and support our entire IT infrastructure,” said Frank Roe, Director of Information Technology, Johnson Smith Company. “I was able to download, install and begin using Mobile Desktop in minutes. The very same evening it saved me a trip back to the office during a family outing.”



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.



Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere — streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 1500 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1(613)789.1818.



