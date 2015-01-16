Brown Wilcox Assisted Living Launches New Website

Berlin, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --"Where hearts full of love and laughter connect, and caring never ends."–Julie, former and adored staff member, Brown-Wilcox Assisted Living



This statement says it all about Brown Wilcox and their philosophy of caring for seniors. Started in 1917 by Mrs. Jennie Wilcox-Brown as a memorial to her husband, John R. Brown, Brown Wilcox has taken care of seniors for nearly 100 years. Now, with their new website, the families of seniors who need help can find Brown Wilcox on the web 24-hours a day. They'll be able to learn more about the care and the history of this assisted living home, and contact Brown Wilcox online right when they need to.



Brown Wilcox offers three levels of care, from minimal assistance to care for those requiring complete assistance.



Their services include:



- 24-hour care and supervision by trained staff

- An individualized service plan

- Assistance with daily living

- Three home-cooked meals daily

- In-house activities offered daily

- Housekeeping services

- On-site services including

o Physical/occupational therapy o Home health care/Hospice

o Palliative care

o Podiatry

o X-ray

- And more!



About Brown Wilcox

Mrs. Jennie Wilcox-Brown cared for her aged mother and her husband in his time of illness. It was her dream to found a facility in her hometown that would be a safe and loving home for seniors. While Jennie passed away in 1914, she methodically planned for her entire estate to go toward the endowment. Her brother, Alfred L. Wilcox, ensured his sister's dream of opening an assisted living home would become a reality.



Today Brown-Wilcox Home for the Aged is known as Brown-Wilcox Assisted Living. It continues to operate with Jennie's intentions at heart—creating a safe and loving long-term care facility for seniors of Berlin, Wisconsin and surrounding communities to call home.



For more information about Brown Wilcox, visit their new website at http://brownwilcox.org