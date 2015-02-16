Leigh Scott Releases Montage of Amazing Filmwork

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --Director Leigh Scott has released a montage from his 2010 through 2015 film works titled "Les Films De Leigh Scott". This amazing library of clips from his extensive feature film collection, demonstrates the incredible commercial and artistic quality reflective of his passion for the industry.



Barry Ratcliffe is featured in this collection of the works of Leigh Scott, as he is a favored actor of the director.



"It is always my honor to work with Barry, he has the ability to not only capture my vision in every single project no matter what the range, but he goes beyond my expectations breathing life to every single character that takes the given circumstance on the page, and pulls the audience on the journey of every emotion and story arch" says director Scott.



When asked about director Leigh Scott, Barry returns the sentiment: "Leigh Scott is a modern cinematic pioneer with old school qualities reminiscent of the big budget films of the 80's. His characters are a true palette of design, passion, and depth. His writing and directions style is intelligent at every turn with a giving instructional quality rarely seen in this business. But most importantly, damn fun!!"



"Les Films De Leigh Scott" can be seen at https://vimeo.com/114940211



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive and varied from his latest "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, to recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz". Barry's full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. He is represented by Monarch Talent.