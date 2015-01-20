Tyler Perry's "The Haves and the Have Nots" Guest Stars Barry Ratcliffe

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2015 --Barry Ratcliffe joins the cast for the confessions episode of the prolific writer, director, and producer Tyler Perry on "The Haves and the Have Nots' starring John Schneieder.



Barry is guest starring as the owner of a local pawn shop when his character gets involved in selling a gun to the unstable and unpredictable Amanda, daughter of the rich and powerful Cryer family, who is out for revenge for an attack by her professor.



"Amanda, played by Jaclyn Betham is a truly gifted actress" says Ratcliffe "and amazing to work with. And don't get me started on Tyler Perry. Forget the cliche rags to riches, homeless to billionaire, he directed my episode and he was by far, hands down, the best, most efficient, professional, and talented director I have ever worked with, and that includes Oscar and Emmy winners from this year alone. My time and experience on the set of Tyler Perry studios is a lesson and a gift that I will never forget."



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive and varied from his latest "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, to recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz".



Barry's full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. He is represented by Monarch Talent.