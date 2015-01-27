Terror at Crimson Creek Wraps Filming with Actor Barry Ratcliffe

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2015 --Film makers Cherokee Hall and Heather Price partner on this topical thriller horror movie about a documentary film crew that goes in to an insane asylum only to discover that there is no way out. Trapped by a riot, ignored and covered up by a corrupt Warden, true terror on earth is released within the walls. The film also has a real life torture scene hidden in the project, a first for a horror film of its' kind.



Warden McDonald is played by veteran actor Barry Ratcliffe, joined by an amazing cast like Al Snow, actor and former WWE Superstar Al Snow, "Overtime" star Katie Stewart, Dale Miller, James Tackett, and new comers LeAnn England and pop singer Mystic.



"Working with Cherokee Hall" says Ratcliffe, "is always a true joy. He is passionate about film making, creative, energetic, giving, and always a true partner in the process. I am always so very honored and excited to be a part of his projects."



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive and varied from his latest "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, to recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz". Barry's full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. He is represented by Monarch Talent.