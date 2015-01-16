PubHTML5.com Introduces Its Latest Page Flip Tools to Users from Different Industries

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --PUB HTML5 is a leading producer of HTML5 digital publishing software based in Hong Kong, China. The company has recently introduced its latest page flip tools to people who are working in different fields.



Jason Chen, owner of PUB HTML5 says, "Digital publishers are able to access to more extensive materials and broader audiences. With an untold variety of digital publications, the effect of this sector is still strong." He added, "In addition to supplying readers with the ease of purchasing digital publications on the internet for immediate download, many digital publishers, individual writers, and online merchants have caught audiences in niche markets that will not be easy to achieve through conventional publishing procedures."



For example, Graphic designers, photographers can use PUB HTML5's page flip tools to create fascinating jQuery photo slideshows.



Teachers can prepare page flip animation courseware for their students with PUB HTML5 software. The company even provides teachers with a generous 50% discount.



WordPress bloggers can create responsive flipbook plugins with responsive flipbook plugin maker by PUB HTML5. They can add the flipbook plugins into their blog posts, making their blogs much more attractive with page turn and animation effects.



Businessmen can use PUB HTML5 as a useful tool during board meetings to make important business presentations. These make the proposal attractive and interesting to read.



With fewer wasted resources, reduced overhead, and no concerns about keeping excessive versions, digital publishing has turned out to become an affordable option to issue printed works. Consumers gain from less pricey reading material, which may be obtained at their convenience. The PUB HTML5 software is suitable to users from different fields.



