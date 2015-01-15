FlipHTML5 Releases Coupon Code for Its Enterprise Flipbook Software

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --FlipHTML5 is offering a 30% OFF sale, with coupon code: BU4-JAH, for its Enterprise Package until the end of this month, January 31st. The sale is the company's first sale this season and one of its biggest this year. The sale was launched in the company's effort to provide more affordable rates for companies who wish to take advantage of the company's complete Digital Publishing services.



"We would like to give bigger companies or clients the chance to avail of our Enterprise package at a lower rate. They may find this as a better alternative as opposed to purchasing our monthly plans. The monthly plans are indeed cheaper but the features are not as comprehensive as those offered in our Enterprise package. Say in our most expensive monthly plan, the Platinum plan, clients are limited to publish books that are up to 1000 pages long. However, in the Enterprise plan, the number of pages is set to unlimited. This means clients can publish as many pages as they wish within one book. The Enterprise account also provides access for up to 10 users, provides Android publishing support, and more. It's basically an all-out publishing service that companies can take advantage of!" says Winston Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of FlipHTML5.



For clients who are looking forward to the sale, Jacky Peng, Customer Service representative of FlipHTML5, provides the following details on how to avail of the month-long discount.



"The process is straightforward. Before purchasing, we encourage customers to head on to our website and visit our pricing page located at http://fliphtml5.com/fliphtml5-pricing.php. From there, clients should use our discount coupon code: BU4-JAH and update the price of Enterprise Package. After that, they choose our Enterprise Package and proceed to a checkout. If they encounter problems or have additional queries, they can always reach us through contact form found at http://fliphtml5.com/contact.php."



Apart from providing affordable rates for customers through this discount, the company is also eager to target a number of other goals, such as:



-Raise brand awareness



-Gather positive customer feedback and higher customer satisfaction rate



-Study consumer purchase patterns in relation to promos released by the company.



-Acquire larger customer response; which the company is planning to use for further product development and planning.