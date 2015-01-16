Objective Becomes Official Telerik Sitefinity CMS Partner

Essex, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --The Essex-based software development company has this month announced that it is now a member of the Sitefinity partner network.



Objective IT has become an official Telerik Sitefinity CMS partner in order to better facilitate the growing demand for its bespoke web development solutions.



Sitefinity's Partner Network is a global community that has established connections with more than 300 companies offering a huge range of on-demand services, including project consulting, database integration, custom development, design, training and hosting. Those looking for professional development solutions are assured that a Sitefinity Partner has the expertise and experience to meet the client's requirements and design, create and implement a robust system for almost any business application.



More information on Sitefinity's Partner scheme can be found here.



Objective, which is headed by director Cath Fox, is committed to the development of its staff and its service offering. The company is a longstanding Microsoft partner, with a recent upgrade to Microsoft Gold Partner status for application integration, and market leader in terms of .NET and SQL development. At the turn of the century, Objective was in fact the first company in the United Kingdom to achieve Microsoft Gold Partner certification for e-commerce.



As a result of its new agreement with Sitefinity, Objective will also be listed on the website's Partner Network directory, increasing the company's online exposure further.



Objective's Marketing Manager, Karen Harding, has the following to say about becoming a Sitefinity partner:



"Becoming a Sitefinity partner was a natural choice given our track record in .NET development and familiarity with the Telerik controls. Our developers and designers enjoy creating applications on Sitefinity using the latest technologies like responsive design. Our marketers also appreciate Sitefinity's focus on ease of use, and relish the ability to change content on the fly and run effective email campaigns with real time online metrics."



Follow this link for Objective's official Sitefinity Partner listing.



About Objective IT

Objective IT is an established software development company based in Great Baddow, Essex with a national reach. Founded in 1987, Objective has remained a Microsoft Partner since 1992 and develops bespoke web and customer management software, databases and native apps for mobiles and tablets. The team also specialise in business systems integration.



Press Details:

Contact: Karen Harding, Marketing Manager

Website: http://www.objectiveit.com

Telephone: 01245 330360

Email: karen.harding@objectiveit.com