Champion Racing Oils Now Available at Tim's Automotive Machine

Clinton, MO -- 01/15/2015 --"It is extremely important for Champion to identify an engine builder that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide customers with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion Oil. "TAM clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in key enthusiast demographics, applications, and strategic markets."



Dedolph added, "Tim Ludwigson, owner of Tim's Automotive Machine, creates the best-performing and most-reliable race engines for WISSOTA racing competitors. The backbone of his engine shop rests on a pair of computer-controlled, Rottler four-axis machining centers that allow his team of craftsmen to inspect all their blocks with a Renishaw probe, and then continue with block lightning, lifter truing, cylinder boring, decking and cam tunnel boring. All this ensures that when the engine block is machined, it has been bored and prepared to match the exact specifications for reliability and performance."



Besides Champion Racing Oil, Tim's Automotive Machine has a selected a number of other top-notch brand names for its race engine assemblies including Dart Racing Products, KB Carbs, Program Engineering Caps, Diamond Pistons, Dyer's Rods, Willie's Carbs, JE Pistons, SRP Pistons, Comp Cams, APR Bolts, Clevite Bearings, Crower and TRW. If you'd like more information about Tim's Automotive Machine, they can be reached by telephone at (715) 568-1323 or fax at (715) 568-1325 or on the web at http://www.timsautomotivemachine.com Ask for Tim, B Jay, or Mike; they all look forward to providing their premium engine products and Champion Oil to racers, engine builders, and enthusiasts.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil is formulated to reduce the potential of engine failure during hard break-in. The formulation is based on proprietary technology containing unique high levels of zincthiophosphates, in combination with Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), which extends oil film capacity for proper ring seating. Professional engine-builders that use Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil will experience the difference provided by numerous barriers of protection.



Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 58 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com