Cancer Caused by Latent EBV DNA; CBCD Reviews a Study

A new study shows that the DNA of the latent Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) has many cancer causing properties. During latency, the virus replicates on a small scale and does not cause standard symptoms. Many physicians use the term "dormant" to describe latency. As Dr. Sai-Wah Tsao and colleagues wrote "oncogenic properties (cancer causing properties) have been reported in multiple EBV latent genes." (1) Moreover, latent viral DNA keeps the immune system from identifying and killing infected cells. This allows the latent virus to hide effectively, which gives it time to cause changes that lead to cancer. (1) Other studies agree. Latent EBV is associated with cancer. "Most EBV associated cancers contain viral DNA that exists predominantly as a latent infection in which only a limited set of viral genes are expressed. These latency associated genes are implicated in host-cell proliferation and survival, and latent EBV can directly promote tumor progression." (See ACS Chemical Biology, from March 2014) (2) Surprisingly, a latent virus is still dangerous. Just because there are no symptoms doesn't mean there is no danger.



The CDC notes that "Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), also known as human herpesvirus 4, is a member of the herpes virus family. It is one of the most common human viruses. EBV is found all over the world. Most people get infected with EBV at some point in their lives." (See the CDC, last reviewed on January 26, 2014) (3) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that in light of the medical evidence, infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural, antiviral supplements was designed to help the immune system target the latent EBV.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes family of viruses. The Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) is a member of the herpes family. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the EBV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (4) The study authors also wrote that, "We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (4)



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



How does EBV establish a lifelong infection?



The CDC notes that "EBV spreads most commonly through bodily fluids, especially saliva. However, EBV can also spread through blood and semen during sexual contact, blood transfusions, and organ transplantations." (3) Study authors explain further. "Primary infection in humans is believed to be initiated by the virus crossing the epithelium of the oropharynx (upper throat), infecting the naive B cells… Through a series of viral latency transcription programmes, the EBV-infected B cells are eventually driven into resting memory B cells and life-long infection is established." (1)



Some doctors wrongly believe that latent viruses are inactive, that is, the viruses show no transcription (production of proteins) and no shedding. According to these doctors, since the virus is inactive, it is harmless. However, the evidence is building that latent viruses are active, although on a reduced scale, and are still dangerous.



Additionally, the CBCD points out that the results of these studies are consistent with the research conducted by the CBCD on Microcompetition and the clinical studies on the formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



"Based on the results of these studies and the CBCD's own research, we recommend that EBV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



