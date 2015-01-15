Champion Racing Oil to Sponsor Southern Outlaws Late Model Series

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --"Champion Racing Oil is proud to support the Southern Outlaws Late Model Series in Arkansas.", said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance Products. "Being named the official motor oil of this highly competitive late model series is a great tribute to our "Purpose Built" lubricant technology formulated for protection and performance. "



"Our distribution partner for this series is Day Motor Sports", added Dedolph. Day Motor Sports has been in business for over 40 years serving retail and wholesale racing customers alike. They pride themselves in offering great customer service and even slip in a little "Southern Hospitality" every now and then. Whether you are a racer, enthusiast, or retail business; Day Motor Sports has one of the largest performance inventories to choose from including the full line of Champion racing and performance products."



You can find Day Motor Sports located at 6100 Hwy 69 N. - Tyler, Texas 75706 or give them a call at (800) 543-6238 or visit their on-line store at http://www.daymotorsports.com/home.php



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com