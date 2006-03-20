Century 21 Abigail Adams welcomes Duxbury’s newest real estate agent Melissa Goldbach.

Duxbury, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2006 -- Duxbury Ma real estate company, Century 21 Abigail Adams welcomes their newest agent Melissa Goldbach. Melissa Goldbach is excited to start her new real estate career with Century 21 Abigail Adams. Melissa Goldbach will specialize in residential real estate sales.



Melissa Goldbach is focusing her real estate practice on families with young children. Melissa holds a Master’s Degree in Social Work and has been practicing for over 10 years. “I am so comfortable working with families, and with children, I feel that working in real estate is a natural transition for me,” states Melissa Goldbach. Her knowledge of the local schools, community resources and special education programs will assist her clients in making informed decisions. The focus and knowledge developed as a social worker will serve Melissa’s clients well.



Melissa Goldbach, a former resident of Florida now resides in Plymouth, MA with her husband and their son. She is an active member of temple, Congregation Beth Jacob, where she volunteers and participates in the Sisterhood. Melissa, a newly licensed real estate agent, is also a licensed independent clinical social worker. Melissa Goldbach can be reached at (781) 934-2500 ext 21, or contact her on http://www.C21AbigailAdams.com



ABOUT CENTURY 21 ABIGAIL ADAMS

Century 21 Abigail Adams recently acquired the oldest real estate office on the South Shore, located in Duxbury MA. New owner Jayne Magown has helped build this office to employ over 20 real estate agents through the Century 21 Abigail Adams reputation. For the past 25 years Century 21 Abigail Adams has continued to experience rapid growth, and has expanded and diversified its services to respond to the rapidly changing real estate market. Century 21 Abigail Adams has over 70 agents, with four offices strategically placed throughout the South Shore in Duxbury Ma, Norwell Ma, Quincy Ma and Marshfield Ma. Our mission is to consistently provide a superior level of service for our customers, clients and investors. Century 21 Abigail Adams, located at 49 Depot Street, Duxbury MA, offers full-service real estate capabilities, specializing in Residential Properties, Fine Homes and Estates sales in Duxbury and the surrounding South Shore areas. Our office number is (781) 934-2500 or log on to http://www.C21AbigailAdams.com

