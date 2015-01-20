Financial Network Inc., Chooses NADA Used Car Guide to Improve Automotive Lending Solutions and Services

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2015 --Financial Network, Inc., a St. Louis-based loan origination systems provider, has chosen to integrate data services provided by NADA Used Car Guide, the automotive industry's largest provider of used vehicle valuation for loan origination. FNI's auto loan origination product, Turnkey, will be improved by the robust integration.



"NADA Used Car Guide has a great reputation with our existing customers and holds the largest share of the vehicle valuation loan origination market. Having this integration in place will help our customers streamline their process and create even more efficiencies, which ultimately creates a better experience all around," said Heather Slyman, Vice President of Business Development at Financial Network, Inc.



With the data integration in place, Financial Network, Inc., will bring new valuation options to the automotive lending market.



Mike Stanton, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NADA Used Car Guide said, "We are excited about our relationship with Financial Network, Inc. It is consistent with our goal to provide access to NADA information in a format that is most productive and efficient for our customers."



About the NADA Used Car Guide

Since 1933, NADA Used Car Guide has earned its reputation as the leading provider of vehicle valuation products, services and information to businesses throughout the United States and worldwide. NADA's editorial team collects and analyzes over 1 million combined automotive and truck wholesale and retail transactions per month. Its guidebooks, auction data, analysis and data solutions offer automotive/truck, finance, insurance and government professionals the timely information and reliable solutions they need to make better business decisions.



Visit nada.com/b2b to learn more.



About NADA

NADA represents nearly 16,000 new-car and -truck dealerships with more than 32,000 domestic and international franchises.



For more information, visit http://www.nada.org



About Financial Network Inc.

Through over 30 years of providing custom credit lending solutions, Financial Network, Inc. stands as the market expert in robust credit lending platforms and loan origination systems. Based on extensive experience creating truly custom products, Financial Network Inc. has assembled FNI Turnkey and FNI Turnkey Plus solutions that are the culmination of the best lending practices. FNI has custom solutions in place with 3 of the 5 largest U.S. banks and lending institutions.



To learn more about Financial Network, Inc.'s loan origination software, click here or call toll free 800–997–1104.



Contact:

Ryan C. Morris

Sr. Manager, Public Relations

NADA Used Car Guide

Direct: 703-821-7165

Mobile: 202-431-2526

rmorris@nada.org

http://www.nada.com/b2b



Heather Slyman

VP, Business Development

Financial Network, Inc.

Mobile: 636-498-1334

hslyman@fni-stl.com

http://www.financialnetworkinc.com