North Seattle Chiropractor Builds Practice on New Science and Old Inspiration

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --North Seattle, Washington chiropractor Dr. Lee Phelps of Abrams Chiropractic practices chiropractic medicine and wellness therapy with the most current scientific methods at hand while maintaining a solid foundation of traditional wellness and health knowledge. Dr. Phelps knows that being healthy is about more than just making yearly appointments with the family doctor and getting the occasional massage therapy or chiropractic adjustment when there's an injury, or after extreme stress has already taken its toll on the body.



In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 'Health' is described as "…a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity." Complete physical, mental and social well-being extends far beyond aspirin for headaches, and cutting back on cheeseburgers and cigarettes. Maintaining the body's optimal health is an ongoing process that requires regimented behaviors, lifestyle adjustments and medical assistance from skilled doctors, including that of well-trained, experienced chiropractors. In Dr. Phelps' experience, many people misunderstand or ignore chiropractic treatment until reacting to a spine-related concern brings them in for their first appointment. Often, new patients are surprised that chiropractic care aims at so much more than simple pain relief, instead focusing on restoring the overall functionality and integrity of the entire nervous system, improving the health of cells and tissues throughout the body.



Historically, many medical doctors in other fields have remained unfamiliar or even dismissive of chiropractic care and the founding principles that doctors of chiropractic use to improve the health and well-being of their patients. Specifically, many doctors operate under the disillusion encouraged by the illegal boycott of chiropractors by the American Medical Association (AMA) and the Medical Association in Australia.



However, in September of 1987, a United States Federal judge ruled that the AMA had violated Section 1 of the Sherman Act, engaging in unlawful conspiracy to restrain the trade and "contain and eliminate the chiropractic profession." That judge then issued a permanent injunction against the AMA under Section 16 of the Clayton Act to prevent such future behavior, encouraging a re-examination of chiropractic by the public at large and re-introducing it as a source of various life-changing benefits.



