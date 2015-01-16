Kalamazoo Chiropractor's New Patient Consultations Educates and Dispels Common Myths

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Dr. Michael Kudlas of Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic in Kalamazoo, Michigan knows that new patients, or those interested in seeking chiropractic care, often harbor misconceptions and may lack insight when it comes to chiropractic adjustments, treatments, methods, science and techniques. Even though chiropractic has grown in popularity and enjoyed a rising profile amongst other fields of medicine, many pervasive myths still circulate which may discourage those who would most benefit from chiropractic care and overall wellness improvements. During new patient consultations, and through his monthly radio show, Dr. Kudlas helps to dispel some myths about chiropractic care and educate his patients and community on the benefits of a wellness-focused lifestyle.



Many misunderstand that there is a rigorous education, training and certification process that doctors of chiropractic undergo in order to earn the title. In fact, each certified chiropractor begins his or her education in a college of chiropractic, which upon graduation grants a D.C., or Doctorate of Chiropractic, degree to the student. Doctors of Chiropractic are licensed health care providers in every state in the US, as well as many other countries across the globe. Although the competition for placement in a chiropractic college is less crowded than for a medical school, both curricula are almost identical, with chiropractic students spending more hours in the classroom than other medical students, and completing residencies with actual patients in a clinical setting supervised by licensed chiropractors. Chiropractic college graduates must pass several national and state board exams before becoming licensed to practice in their state of choice.



The American Medical Association (AMA) has made strides in recent years to change resounding opinions held by doctors and, by extension, their patients, regarding the value, effectiveness and benefits of chiropractic for the treatment of various conditions. Recent major studies describe the viability of chiropractic treatment for a host of conditions, and medical doctors are able to refer and better understand this effectiveness when patients return to their medical doctors with positive results experienced at the chiropractor's practice. Many hospitals have staff chiropractors, and likewise many chiropractic practices staff medical doctors. More often than ever, chiropractors and medical doctors work in conjunction to provide medical and chiropractic care when necessary for the utmost in care for their patients.



Patients may continue seeing their chiropractor as long as they wish, and many pursue a lifetime commitment to chiropractic care. Chiropractic care is akin to visiting the dentist, working out at the gym, or maintaining a healthy diet: the longer it's practiced the longer the benefits can be enjoyed. Neuromusculoskeletal system health can be improved and maintained with regular chiropractic care, just as routine dental care helps oral health last. Chiropractic care focused on the spine and correcting subluxations helps rejuvenate the nerves, muscles, joints and bones after normal wear and tear of daily life, comprised of simple activities like walking, driving, sitting, lifting, sleeping and bending. Routine chiropractic care improves overall wellness, allowing bodies to enjoy better freedom of motion, and improves health and longevity by creating a healthier body.