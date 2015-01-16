Oakland Cosmetic Surgeon Performs Discreet Male Breast Reduction Surgery

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Oakland cosmetic surgeon Dr. Gabriel H. Patino of The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito performs skilled, discreet male breast reduction surgery for men with gynecomastia in Oakland, Berkeley and the surrounding communities. Gynecomastia is the medical term for the enlarged appearance of breasts in males caused by an accumulation of fatty tissue. Gynecomastia is often an embarrassing and frustrating condition for men who may not realize that there is a surgical option for the reduction of these stubborn deposits which may not decrease even after rigorous exercise and strict dietary restrictions. This condition is often caused by age, genetics, lifestyle, or a combination of those factors. Men with gynecomastia often report a diminished feeling of masculinity, heightened self-consciousness and a decrease of self-confidence, based on their appearance.



As the skin naturally tightens around the chest muscles, many patients may notice an added increase in definition and an improvement in the overall appearance of the male physique. However, it should be noted that this initial tightening isn't perpetual, and must be maintained with a steady regimen of exercise and diet. Male breast reduction surgery recovery depends on the amount of tissue removed, with smaller amounts of fatty tissue removal resulting in a recovery time of two to four weeks, on average. The removal of glandular tissue or a larger amount of fatty tissue may extend the recovery process to six months before fully healed. Some discomfort around the surgical area may be experienced during recovery, which can be managed by pain medication prescribed by Dr. Patino. Scarring will occur, but it fades over time. Other standard surgery risks are also to be considered, which will be covered by Dr. Patino during each patient's initial consultation.



About The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito

Dr. Patino and his skilled team can help restore male self-confidence and sense of well-being via a straightforward, simple technique with modern technology, personal care and privacy, and a minimum of discomfort, downtime and rehabilitation. The male breast reduction procedure is accomplished with a combination of basic liposuction techniques and further body contouring when necessary. Dr. Patino's years of experience and skill help create natural, positive results. With a minuscule incision, Dr. Patino begins the removal of that stubborn, excess fatty tissue from the skin around the chest area. Following the removal of excess fat and skin, Dr. Patino is able to tighten and contour the remaining skin to fit naturally and smoothly over the muscles in the chest. Any conspicuous glandular tissue that may be contributing to the gynecomastia will also be removed, effecting a long-term solution.



