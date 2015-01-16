SJH Concepts, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Pond Kits and Supplies

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Sandra Howard is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BackyardPond.net. The website offers a wide range of garden pond items including pond kits, pond pumps, pond liners, pond skimmers, pond lights, pond spitters, netting, predator controls, pond filter mats, and pond heaters and deicers. Howard was inspired to start her website by her love of water. She finds flowing water to be both relaxing and beautiful. On her website, she wants to provide customers with everything that they might need to add and maintain a water element in their backyards.



Many high quality pond kits and supplies are featured within the merchandise of BackyardPond.net. The website offers products including backyard pondless waterfalls, flexible pond liners, small garden pond kits, blue heron decoys, fish pond kits, Aquascape pond pumps, submersible pond lights, pond filter pads, and much more. The website also includes instructive videos to help customers learn how to construct ponds and waterfalls. In the future, Howard plans to increase the amount of different brands and products offered on her site. By continuing to offer new products, she hopes to encourage customers to return to her website to look for additional items that they might want to use to build, enhance, and maintain backyard ponds.



Providing a website with a truly beautiful layout and high quality products is important to Howard with respect to BackyardPond.net. She offers high quality products that she loves and would want to have in her own backyard. Incorporated in the layout of the site, there are pictures of ponds and pond life that Howard took herself. These pictures add a personal touch and make her web layout unique.



To complement her main website, Howard is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheInAndOutdoorBlog.com. This blog will cover topics related to ponds and pond maintenance. Howard will be writing about how to keep a pond healthy, how magical having water in your backyard can be, how a pond can change the way that your yard looks, and how to keep pond plants and animals healthy. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with thoughts and added information that will help them get the most out of their backyard ponds, waterfalls, or pondless waterfalls.



