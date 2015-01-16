CRS Global Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Mirrors

Pacific Grove, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Ron and Cynthia Siebe are excited to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture http://www.HomeOfMirrors.com. The website offers a wide assortment of mirrors including full length mirrors, decorative mirrors, floor mirrors, vanity mirrors, and wall mirrors. The Siebes were inspired to start their website by their own love of mirrors as a decorative item. Their house is decorated with a mirror in almost every room to add interest to the house. They started their website to make it easy for customers to find decorative and useful mirrors to put in their own homes.



There are many excellent mirrors featured within the merchandise of HomeOfMirrors.com. The website includes bathroom vanity mirrors, beveled wall mirrors, small decorative mirrors, rectangular mirrors, wall accent mirrors, mirrors with lights, oval vanity mirrors, floor standing mirrors, full length mirrors, and much more. In the future, the Siebes plan to continue adding new mirrors to the categories offered within their site. By continuing to add mirrors to their website, they hope to offer a more diverse selection of mirrors for every room of the house.



Providing a website that offers a lot of details about the mirrors and a lot of pictures is very important to the Siebes concerning HomeOfMirrors.com. They plan on making sure that all of the pages of the website have lots of pictures so that they are more pleasing to the eye. Customers searching for the perfect mirror will be able to read an in depth description of each mirror and see what it looks like so that they can make a more informed purchasing decision.



To complement the main website, the Siebes are also launching a blog located at http://www.HomeOfMirrorsBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to mirrors. The Siebes will be writing about the different products on the site, what sets these products apart from others like them, and different ways that you can use these products within a home. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with some additional information and ideas to help them choose mirrors to put in their homes.



HomeOfMirrors.com, a division of CRS Global Solutions, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneurs Ron and Cynthia Siebe.



