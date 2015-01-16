Treasures Galore, Inc. Launches Website Featuring Quality American Made Toys

Tomah, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Linda Gottbeheut is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.All-AmericanToys.com. The website offers a wide range of children's toys that are 100% made in the USA including kid's room décor, stuffed toys, wooden vehicles, infant toys, building blocks, and educational toys. Gottbeheut was inspired to start her website after trying to locate toys made in the USA for her little girl after hearing about problems with lead paint in toys made outside the United States. She found it extremely difficult to obtain toys that were 100% made in America. She started her website as a place for parents to come to find safe toys that would last for a long time.



There are many high quality, USA made toys featured within the merchandise of All-AmericanToys.com. The website offers products including alphabet blocks, kid's table and chairs sets, educational toys, wooden pull toys, play cubes, magnetic toys, wooden rocking horses, baby stacking toys, and much more. In the future, Gottbeheut is planning to add more USA made toys as they become available to her. By continuing to add products to her site, she hopes to offer parents a wide selection of safe USA made products for their children.



Providing a large assortment of toys that are made completely in America is of extreme importance to Gottbeheut regarding All-AmericanToys.com. While most toy websites offer just a few toys that are made entirely in America, she strives to keep all of her toys 100% American made. This means that everything that goes into making the toy, including all parts of the toy are made in America. She has built her website as a place that parents can shop with confidence without having to worry about toys that break too quickly or might be hazardous to their children.



To complement her main website, Gottbeheut is also launching a blog located at http://www.USAMadeToysBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to toys in general. Gottbeheut will be talking about the safety of toys, how to choose quality toys that will last for a long time, the education and development of children through toys, and some of the products that are available on her website. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with more information so that they can make informed decisions on what toys to get for their children.



