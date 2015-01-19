Nicosia, Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --A consortium consisting of subsidiary companies of the Al Thuraya Consultancy Holding (Al Thuraya Consultancy Inc, Al Thuraya Security Services Egypt and ICESERVE24 s.r.o) has acquired a contract to perform security operations and risk mitigation services for several multinational firms who will be operating in the Suez Canal Expansion Project.



The 'new' Suez Canal will partially run in parallel to the current waterway and entails widening and deepening of existing parts thereof. The contract includes the construction of the parallel section of the canal with a length of approximately 50 kilometers to allow ships to simultaneously transit in two directions as well as the widening and deepening of a number of existing sections to a depth of 24 meters. The majority of the dredging activities for the canal expansion will be executed with 17 cutter suction dredgers. The project has commenced in 2014 and is expected to be completed in 2015.



"It is a significant project on the global map and providing security and risk mitigation services on a construction site of this size requires a full onset of all involved", says Michael Padilla Pagan Payano, chairman of the Al Thuraya Consultancy. Security and risk mitigation services include risk analyses and reports, providing real-time information, assessments of threats and limitations, advisory on actions and assistance of providing security on-site, which is a 24/7 job.



