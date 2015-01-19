MyHomecareBiz Releases New Mobile App for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), Bedside Clinical Documentation

Falmouth, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --MyHomecareBiz proudly announces the formal launch of their new GPS Nurse Tracker application. This app will be extremely useful for home health care agency owners or those interested in starting a home health agency. Home health software solutions from MyHomecareBiz are used extensively by home health agencies and professionals for clinician-friendly clinical documentation and management. The company also conducts a series of training programs tailor-made for the home health industry.



The use of mobile applications is no longer limited within fun and entertainment. A number of organizations now make use of these applications to cater better service to their customers. The GPS Nurse Tracker application from MyHomecareBiz makes use of advanced encryption, GPS, cellular and Wi-Fi technology to record the date, time and location of home care visits. Fully integrated with MyHomecareBiz, this mobile app can sync automatically in real time. Professionals in home health care jobs will be able to view all the clinical charts and documents. The home care management can use the app to access all necessary payroll and billing data automatically.



A number of senior officials from several home health agencies have expressed hope that the GPS Nurse Tracker application will make a serious difference in on their operational efficiency. Stan Terri, the Administrator of Dallas based home health agency Helping Angels, says, "We've found that we have a lower level of data input from the RN in the patient home. This increases the time for the nurse to actually spend with the patient instead of doing data entry. This also enables us to increase the number admissions the RN can do. Our nurses and therapists are guided to managing the Home Care COMPARE questions and Medicare's visit frequency. Overall we have less regulatory issues with MHCB."



The illustrious journey of MyHomecareBiz in America's home health industry started way back in 1998. Experienced home health administrator Melissa Cott founded the organization to reduce paperwork and automate accreditation & regulatory compliance at her own agency. Over the years, the company has developed home health software for the automation of EMR records for OASIS C, Medicare, Medicaid, JCAHO, CHAP, and ACHC.



About MyHomecareBiz

Since 1998, MyHomecareBiz has been developing intuitive home health software that automates patient care, billing, scheduling, physician orders and other components of home care management. The company's home health electronic medical record software is designed, developed and tested by hundreds of home health care nurses and therapists every day.